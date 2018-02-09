Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of Shelley College student Katelyn Dawson have issued a heartfelt thanks for the support from the public.

Talented dancer Katelyn, 15, tragically died from her injuries following the crash on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen , last month, which also left three others injured.

Her death has led to an outpouring of grief from the community in Huddersfield who have rallied to support her grieving family.

The family today (Fri) issued a statement of thanks in light of people’s well wishes.

They said: “We wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our devastating loss.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well wishers who visited our home, attended the service and who provided emotional and practical support at this difficult time.”

The family have also thanked the Forget Me Not Hospice, the Rev Rachel Firth who led Katelyn’s funeral, as well as The Gables Funeral Directors at Marsh and the YMCA following the service last week.

The family added: “As it is impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.”