Update: Chloe has now been found safe and well

The family of a missing teenager has appealed to the public to help get her home safe.

Chloe Murphy, 16, was last seen at Huddersfield bus station yesterday between 6pm and 7pm.

She was expected back at her dad's house in Milnsbridge but never returned.

Her aunt Fran Phillips said: "We thought she was at a friend's house but none of her friends know where she is.

"She has stayed out at friends' a couple of night but she has always been with someone her mum knew.

"This is the first time she has ever gone missing.

"Her mum, Sammy, is distraught. She is out looking for her all over Huddersfield, as is her dad and most of the family."

Chloe, a pupil at Huddersfield New College, was wearing jeans, a hoodie and a black jacket, some make up, and had her hair in a bun.

She had less than £10 with her.

She did not have a boyfriend but could be with a friend from school, Fran added.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said anyone who can help locate Chloe should contact police on 101 quoting log number 780 of today's date.

Alternatively the family can be contacted directly on Facebook here.