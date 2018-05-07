Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An historic building which was home to the original Huddersfield College is to be converted into luxury flats.

Grade II-listed Highfields at New North Road has been acquired by San Pedro Properties in a £1.25m deal.

Construction on the “green” apartments is due to start this month, with the first apartments being released for sale in June.

The 33,000 sq ft property, built in 1839 at a cost of £5,000 and featuring its distinctive castle battlement style parapet, was originally a boys’ grammar school and became Huddersfield College in 1909.

In 1975 it became part of Huddersfield Technical College and most recently housed Kirklees College’s performing arts department.

The building stands at the junction of New North Road and Highfield Road – just a few hundred yards from the former technical college complex, which has been left empty since Kirklees College moved to its £47m purpose-built Waterfront campus at Chapel Hill.

The main three-storey building comprises 25,767 sq ft of space while a residential building at the rear, which is also three storeys, has 6,464 sq ft of space.

Halifax-based San Pedro Properties, owned by brothers Simon, Nicholas and Andrew Mear, recently scooped a Green Business of the Year award and has a track record of bringing buildings of historic significance back into the modern-day use.

Andrew said: “Highfields is not only an iconic Huddersfield building in the gothic style, but it also has a great personal significance to myself and my brothers since both our father and his sister studied there.

“Our plans are to retain the building’s distinctive facade, while converting the light airy interior into 25-plus, very spacious, high spec apartments, with a proportion of purpose-built disabled accommodation.

“We believe the self-contained setting and its close proximity to the town centre, along with the installation of the latest renewable energies and carbon neutral efficiencies, will ensure the completed apartments become a desirable proposition to local residents.”