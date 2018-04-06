Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Relatives of an ‘old-school biker’ in his 70s who died in a tragic collision yesterday (Thursday) have appealed for any potential witnesses to come forward.

The man, who has not been officially named, was seriously injured after colliding with a Volvo at the roundabout for junction 25 of the M62 .

Sadly, the man succumbed to his injuries.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 11.45am when the yellow Honda bike collided with a Volvo V40 on Wakefield Road at the junction with the eastbound entry slip road for the motorway.

The gentleman’s family now want anyone who witnessed the accident to contact police.

Barrie Brocklehurst, who knows the family, wrote on Facebook: “If any of you actually saw this accident happen, please report what you saw to the police. The family are in pieces.

“He was an old school biker with plenty of experience and respect for the road. He was and still is a gentleman and a scholar.

“Yes the ‘smart motorway’ has turned the M62 into the ‘world’s biggest scrap yard’ with all the accidents, but that really isn’t the point here.

“RIP mate, you are a great dad, grandad, and 1 in a million.”

His daughter Heather Jayne Ann Norton added: “Anyone who witnessed this please contact the police. We are heart broken”.

Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with information about it is asked to call police on 101 quoting log 605 of Thursday 5 April.