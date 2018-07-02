Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young Huddersfield woman has gone missing ... and her worried family has this morning put out an urgent plea for help.

They say it is totally out of character for 21-year-old Aimee Heenan to have vanished.

Aimee, of Milnsbridge , caught a taxi to the Earlsheaton area of Dewsbury late on Saturday night and has not been heard from since.

She moved to Huddersfield from Dewsbury eight years ago and was educated at Batley Girls High School.

Her sister, 35-year-old Melanie Milloy, said: “Aimee has never been missing before and this is so out of character. Police have been informed. We know a taxi dropped her off in Earslheaton at 11.30pm on Saturday but it’s unclear exactly where. Aimee does know people in the Dewsbury area from when we lived there.

“We just want to know she is safe.”

Anyone with information should call the police via the 101 number.