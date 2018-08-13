Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in West Yorkshire have launched a new training scheme to encourage people to volunteer as Specials.

This summer’s recruitment window opens today and runs until midnight on Sunday September 2.

The force is looking for applications from people willing to commit to a long-term career as a Special - and a new training path has been launched to make the role more accessible.

Training can now be completed over a 20-week period, which involves two weeks’ intensive training followed by training on alternate weekends.

There is still the option to train every other weekend for 30 weeks.

West Yorkshire Police is also keen to receive applications from people from diverse groups and backgrounds.

Although volunteers are not paid, they are entitled to meal and mileage allowances so they are not out of pocket.

Candidates must be at least 18 and to be in good health as a job-related fitness test is required.

No formal qualifications are needed, but a good standard of education is required. Applicants need to be able to speak and write in fluent English and should not hold a criminal record.

Asst Chief Cons Angela Williams said: “Being a Special is an exciting, valuable and rewarding role within the Force and all our volunteer Specials do a vital job in making our communities safer.

“Being a Special can lead to a variety of opportunities and provides a real insight into a career at West Yorkshire Police.

“New recruits go through the same training as police officers with initial deployment to a Neighbourhood Policing Team or response team.

“We have been able to recruit again for police officers, special constables and PCSOs over the past two years, and due to this recruitment, we have the opportunity to increase the diversity of our workforce and better represent the communities we serve. All those who apply to volunteer with us will go through the same recruitment process.

“This year, we would also like to recruit Specials who can volunteer long-term with the Force and commit to the role for an extended period.

“So if are interested in making a difference in our communities and bringing about a positive change, I would encourage you to apply to become a Special.”

Special Constables are required to volunteer a minimum of 16-hours-a-month after completing training.

After an initial deployment with Neighbourhood Policing Teams and response teams, volunteers can apply for specialist postings, such as with the Roads Policing Unit and operational support.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/jobs-volunteer/special-constables