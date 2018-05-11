The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Could this be the best summer job ever?

World Cup 2018 sponsor Hisense is looking for an armchair football writer to report from home on England's fixtures.

In return the successful candidate gets £1,000; the Hisense U7A television which the sponsors describe as the 'official television of the 2018 Fifa World Cup' which is on sale for £649, and a tutorial with a national sports journalist.

The successful candidate will put together short match reports on England fixtures and subsequent knock-out stages.

Hisense is looking for someone with great writing skills but more importantly they should be a passionate supporter.

Confidence is key, as are social media skills, journalism education, good communication skills and iof course football knowledge.

TO APPLY: Email ArmchairReporter@ hatchpr.co.uk and in 250 words or less, explain why you’d make an excellent armchair reporter and describe, in your opinion, the most incredible FIFA World Cup moment of all time.