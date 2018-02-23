Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known - and best hidden - pubs is up for sale.

The Shoulder of Mutton in Lockwood is on the market for £250,000.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co is selling the traditional Victorian pub hidden away from view down a short cobbled street called Neale Road that could have come straight out of Coronation Street.

It’s so well hidden that even many Lockwood residents are unaware of its existence.

Not only is the Shoulder one of Huddersfield’s most famous hostelries but, according to local legend, film star Cary Grant used to sup there when he was stationed in Yorkshire during the war.

The pub was bought several years ago by successful local businessman Ian Rogers who enjoyed his first underage pint there more than three decades ago.

He had “stared in disbelief” when he saw his beloved local studded with ugly steel shutters in September 2009 – the latest victim of the recession which took out several of Lockwood’s pubs.

He spent more than £40,000 restoring it and brought John Duval and his wife Candy who had run it for more than 20 years back from Spain to run it again which they did for several years.

The detached two-storey pub features a central fitted bar and dining area for 70, plus two private dining rooms.

It also benefits from an additional space on the first floor which is now used as a snooker room but can also operate as a functions room for up to 20 guests.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

There is also a small beer garden, car parking spaces and an adjoining family home, providing owner’s accommodation with three bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, and bathroom.

The Shoulder was one of the first pubs in Huddersfield to be featured in the Campaign for Real Ale guide.

Sam Ashton, business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale said: “After nine years of ownership our client is now looking to sell to pursue retirement.

“The pub has a strong history in the area and with some reinvestment and developing the pub’s potential there is plenty of room for development. The property is also suitable for expansion for further trade space or for the possibility of residential conversion, subject to planning consent.”

Christie & Co is offering both the freehold and leasehold opportunities with a freehold asking price of £250,000.