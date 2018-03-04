Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the poshest postcodes in Huddersfield.

The most expensive road in Kirklees in 2017 was Daisy Lea Lane at Lindley where properties averaged £933,333, based on three sales.

In Calderdale the most expensive road in Calderdale was Lawrence Road at Skircoat Green, Halifax, where prices averaged £583,333, according to Land Registry figures.

Walker Street in Dewsbury was the least expensive road in Kirklees in 2017, with an average price of £50,250, while the least expensive in Calderdale was Oak Terrace in Halifax, with an average price of £42,333.

Here’s the most expensive in Kirklees:

* Daisy Lea Lane, Lindley - £933,333

* Drub Lane, Gomersal - £783,200

* Whitley Willows, Lepton - £728,167

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The most expensive in Calderdale were:

* Lawrence Road, Skircoat Green, Halifax - £583,333

* Marldon Road, Halifax - £360,500

* St Matthews Close, Halifax - £357,337

The least expensive in Kirklees were:

* Walker Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury - £50,250

* Norman Road, Birkby - £51,833

* Water Street, Huddersfield - £52,750

* Dewhurst Road, Huddersfield - £54,125

* Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge - £54,375

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The least expensive in Calderdale were:

* Oak Terrace, Halifax - £42,333

* Melrose Street, Halifax - £45,300

* All Souls Terrace, Halifax - £46,333

(Image: Google Streetview)

The most expensive street in England and Wales in 2017 was Knightsbridge in Westminster, where homes go for an average of £12m.

There were 1,458 streets in England and Wales where the average price was £1m or more, up from 1,451 in 2016, 1,352 in 2015 and 1,411 in 2014.

The least expensive street in England and Wales was Verdun Terrace in Ferryhill in Durham, with an average price of £18,233.

Next cheapest was Collingwood Court, Washington, Sunderland (£19,417) followed by Percy Street, Preston (£19,882).