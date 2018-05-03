Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A selection of more than 100,000 outrageous party gifts comes under the hammer this week.

Funky furniture, silly slippers and a particularly repulsive “bogey” egg separator are among the lots on offer in the online auction run by property agent and auctioneer Walker Singleton.

The weird and wacky items are the remaining stock of Lockwood-based company The Gift Oasis Ltd, which went into liquidation earlier this year.

Walker Singleton is auctioning the gifts, alongside more mundame items like racking and filing cabinets, on behalf of liquidators Kingsland Business Recovery.

Howard Eastwood, a director of Walker Singleton, said: “There is an astonishing selection of party gifts available from the stock – over 2,500 different lines ranging from fancy dress, kitchen and cooking, home and garden and arts and crafts to health and beauty, clothes and fashion and sports and travel.

“Some of the more unusual and diverse items are hot-dog staplers, giant hip flasks holding three pints, Donald Trump or Theresa May masks, solar-powered waving pugs and cupcake lip balm.”

The company prided themselves on seeking out unusual and curious gifts from abusive balloons, risqué gifts, key-rings, games, inverted drinking glasses and illuminating unicorn slippers.

Said Mr Eastwood: “Whilst the stocks might be considered eclectic, the demand for humorous, talking point gifts remains strong for all ages, especially those active on photo and video-sharing social networking sites. Lots are offered to suit trade mainly and will appeal to Ebayers, business and private resellers.”

The auction goes live today (Thurs, May 3) and will be online for eight days, finishing on Friday, May 11.

The Gift Oasis was founded in 2012 and moved to office and warehousing units at Park Valley Mills in 2016. At its height, the company employed 20 people and had turnover exceeding £200,000 a month. However, market conditions and issues outside the control of the business led to it going into liquidation enter liquidation last month.

To take part in the online auction visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk/machinery-business-asset/online-gift-retailers-stocks/