a travel agent was inundated with calls after advertising a World Cup trip to Russia lasting less than 24 hours - for nearly £3,000.

Mirfield-based independent travel agent Jenna Shelton was shocked by the response to her advert for the World Cup deal.

But this was no ordinary package as it included a private jet from Manchester to Moscow and tickets for Wednesday’s England v Croatia semi-final match.

The package didn’t include an overnight stay as there wouldn’t be time - the return flight is 4am local time the following day - leaving just enough time for post-match drinks.

Jenna said all the packages were sold within a few hours of going on sale.

“They were all sold within three hours yesterday,” she said. “Should England go through tomorrow we expect there will be private jets and tickets for the final but we don’t know the prices yet.

“The phone hasn’t stopped - it’s been crazy with people asking for tickets.”

She said those who got the tickets wouldn’t need a visa as FIFA provided fan ID details for the flying visit.

Jenna - who isn’t a football fan - said she was “totally amazed” that people were prepared to spend so much cash on a football match.

“For £3,500 a couple could go all-inclusive to the Maldives for 10 days,” she joked.

“But England have done extremely well to get to this point and it’s something that we might not see again in our lifetimes.

“People want to go and be a part of it. It’s a big thing for the fans.”