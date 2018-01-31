Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This micro brewery and attached bar made from wooden pallets could be yours to run for less than £400 a week.

The Pallet Bar has received glowing praise from punters on TripAdvisor but has been closed for around a year.

Now the owner of the Halifax premises are offering the business on a lease for around £16,000 a year (about £310 per week plus VAT).

But they have warned that running such a business is not a job for “dreamers” as it is hard work.

Owner Mark Oates said: “This is a fantastic opportunity not to be missed for the right people but please, no dreamers, it is hard work.

“The brewery can be leased as it stands with all the fixtures and fittings and as such we will require a security deposit depending on status.”

He added: “We own the premises and plant outright so a new lease can be issued to the suitable tenant as required in terms of length. Existing stocks of hops, malt and bottle shop can be purchased at cost value if required. A full inventory is available on request.”

Mr Oates told the Examiner the business used to be called Oates Brewing and then became Boothtown Brewery.

“I gave up because it’s a great size for a couple or partners to brew and run which is what I did but then my building company got very busy and I couldn’t run both without employing more people...so I mothballed it.”

He said the brew kit was capable of producing 4,000 litres per week.

“The premises will accommodate a kit nearly five times bigger than what is there now so the business could grow as trade increased. That’s as long as they make a great beer!”

The business is located on the Ladyship Business Park on Mill Lane, Halifax and is advertised on the Daltons Business website which says: “Here’s your chance to be your own boss in the brewing industry.”

It describes it as a small brewery with a “popular, fun and quirky fully-equipped bar and bottle shop” which was open five days a week.

“This is a great opening for an energetic and dedicated couple or partners to get a foot onto the UK’s exciting micro brewing scene and make a decent living with this very affordable, turnkey, ready made opportunity with plenty of future expansion space.”

The Pallet Bar has received glowing praise from punters who posted reviews on TripAdvisor.

Matt Cook said: “Great little pub hidden away near the old Percy Shaw factory. The beer is fantastic and the atmosphere is great.”

Linden P wrote: “At the Pallet Bar you are greeted with a big smile, offered samples of any beer available and spoken to like a lifelong friend. A lovely place.”