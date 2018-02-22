Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doctor Who fans have given Huddersfield the edge in a head-to-head competition for a new Monopoly game .

Monopoly’s manufacturer Hasbro is urging people to vote online for either Huddersfield or Halifax as the town they want to feature on a new Pennine edition – and so far Huddersfield is winning .

Skelmanthorpe TV actor Jodie Whittaker will star as the 13th doctor in the BBC sci-fi drama when the new series airs in the autumn.

Fans of the time traveller – and former Shelley College student Jodie – are said to have weighed in to tilt the voting towards Huddersfield.

This week the proportion of votes cast showed a 61%-39% split in favour of Huddersfield.

Graham Barnes, who works for 6 Star PR which is promoting the contest, tweeted: “Hudd surging ahead again – thanks to Dr Who fans.

“Fans of Jodie Whittaker have entered race and voting for Hudd.”

People voting have also been asked to suggest landmarks and characters to appear on the board in place of familiar squares such as Old Kent Road, Pall Mall and Mayfair.

Felix the railway station cat is by far the post popular character to feature as one of the counters while there has been strong voting for the John Smith’s Stadium, St George’s Square and Emley Moor TV mast.

Other suggestions for landmarks to appear on a Huddersfield board include the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Greenhead Park , Kirklees Light Railway and the town centre library and art gallery.

Other suggestions for changes include re-wording one of the Chance cards to tell a player to “Go back three spaces due to delays on the M62” and adding an extra playing piece depicting Compo from Last of the Summer Wine.

Halifax fans have suggested the Piece Hall to replace the jail or Mayfair and naming one of the squares Quality Street in recognition of confectionery firm Nestle’s presence in the town.

Huddersfield has previously been entered into the draw for its place in the Monopoly Hall of Fame, losing out to Bradford in 2011.

Winning Moves UK, which has organised the competition, started out with more than 20 locations from the North of England – with Huddersfield and Halifax being the two shortlisted.

Vote online at yorkshire@6starpr.co.uk or by post to Yorkshire Monopoly, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ. The poll closes at 11.59pm on Saturday, March 3. The winning town will be announced soon after the vote closes.