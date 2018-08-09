Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans can again help needy families by donating to food banks at Saturday’s Premier League opener against Chelsea.

The initiative was launched last season and proved very successful.

Supporters are invited to bring donations of long shelf life food to the match and deposit them in one of the branded bins located around the John Smith’s Stadium .

There will be six stations for supporters to make their donations; three at the south end of the Revell Ward Stand, two near the gym entrance by the Fantastic Media turnstiles and one by the South Stand home turnstiles.

The branded bins will be in situ from 1.30pm up until kick-off at 3pm and supporters are asked to bring donations. Fresh food cannot be accepted.

All donations from the game will then be given to food banks for distribution in the local community for those who need support.

Over 2,000 donations were made by Town supporters last season backed by Huddersfield Town Supporters’ Association ’s ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ campaign.

The Town Foundation’s operations and events manager, Julie Sheffield, said: “The generosity of our supporters last season was unrivalled and I’m delighted that we are able to work with HTSA to bring the ‘Fans for Foodbank’ initiative back for the new season.

“One of the main aims of the charity is to support to the local community and I hope we can continue to provide support for those who need the help.

“I encourage all fans to get behind the initiative and make their donations ahead of the game on Saturday.”