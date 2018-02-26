Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former magistrate Gladys Kell made history by being the person to first remand the Yorkshire Ripper in custody.

The 92-year-old was a magistrate for 30 years and had a well-earned reputation for being firm but fair.

She cut an impressive figure in court and was equally memorable to court officials, police officers, journalists and defendants by her frequent wearing of impressive hats that she made herself.

Mrs Kell was chair of the bench in January 1981 when Peter Sutcliffe appeared briefly before magistrates in Dewsbury following his arrest three days earlier in Sheffield.

More than 2,000 people gathered outside the court to shout abuse at Sutcliffe, the notorious Yorkshire Ripper who, on leaving following the 10-minute hearing, was bundled into a car by detectives.

The 35-year-old lorry driver from Bradford was sentenced to life imprisonment at the Old Bailey in May 1981.

Mrs Kell, who lived in Cleckheaton, also served as a councillor in Spenborough for 11 years and, in the years before it became part of the Kirklees borough following local government reorganisation in 1974, as deputy Mayor on the former Spenborough Council.

During the war she worked at British Belting and Asbestos (BBA) based at St Peg Mills in Cleckheaton sewing the joins in the bands for cigarette machines. She was there from the age of 14 to 20 and as it was considered essential war duty it prevented her from joining the Land Army.

From 1955, after having made a pact to stay in touch, Mrs Kell and fellow former co-workers would gather every decade in Cleckheaton. Their camaraderie lasted for 70 years, ending in 2015 with a final get-together of just three ladies, the numbers having dwindled over the years. They were known as “Da BBA girls”.

Her late husband, Cyril, also worked at BBA, which was one of Cleckheaton’s largest employers.

She enjoyed more than 40 trips on the Orient Express and flew on Concorde. At the conclusion of her 40th Orient Express trip in 2012 staff presented her with a “bell of the North” cake in her honour.

She was also a proud member of Cleckheaton Ladies Luncheon Club.

Having served as a Justice of the Peace for so long Mrs Kell was among those who spoke out in 2010 when the Ministry of Justice announced the closure of magistrates’ courts in Dewsbury and Batley, along with Dewsbury County Court.

She famously once spent a night in the cells to raise funds for Kirkwood Hospice, of which she was a founder member and put her thoughts on the experience into a poem.

Gladys' funeral will be held at Dewsbury Crematorium on March 9.