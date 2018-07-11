Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A farming couple from Emley tied the knot on the first day of the Great Yorkshire Show.

Liz Bailey and Chris Moorhouse declared their love for one another at Pavilions of Harrogate before heading to the country’s premier agricultural event.

The couple have been visitors to the show since they first met 25 years ago and their daughters Isabelle, aged six, and Georgina, 11 months, were bridesmaids on their special day.

They couple were Mr and Miss South West Young Farmer in 1992 and met through Young Farmers as well as attending Bishop Burton College.

Liz said: “We are both farmers and I have come every year of my life, it’s always been a special show to me and my family. Chris and I now meet up with college friends and Young Farmer friends and Isabelle loves the Discovery Zone.”

Liz grew up on her family’s dairy farm which is now run as a livery competition yard with some of the land rented out to a beef and sheep farmer.

The couple run a fruit farm and farm shop supplying animal feed called Bentley Grange Feed in Emley.

The 160th Great Yorkshire Show runs until Thursday.