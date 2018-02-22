Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The father of a man shot dead by police has called the decision to delay a trial linked to his son’s shooting as “frustrating and upsetting.”

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 28, of Crosland Moor, was shot dead in an Audi last year by police marksmen after a pre-planned operation on the M62 slip road at Ainley Top.

An investigation into his killing by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) - formally the Independent Police Complaints Commission - won’t be published after a trial linked to the case was today delayed by seven months.

It will then take time to consider the evidence heard in the trial so the publication could even be pushed back into 2019.

The father of Yassar Yaqub, 60-year-old Mohammed Yaqub, of Crosland Moor, has said the delay is causing more pain for him and his family.

“It’s frustrating and upsetting for the family,” he said. “We are living a day in, day out hell.

“I have been in hospital recently. All of the side of my body has been going numb, like having a stroke. The doctors have put it down to stress.

“They wanted to keep me in longer but I discharged myself from hospital to go to court today because this was more important. Then I come here and hear the trial is delayed.”

The IOPC’s findings had already been delayed once after the driver of the Audi, Moshin Amin, pleaded not guilty to having a hand gun in the car. The IOPC then said a final report would not be published until after his trial, scheduled to start on April 23.

Last month two more men - Rexhino Arapaj, 26, of Thornlea Road, Crosland Moor, and David Butlin, 37, of Upper Sunny Bank, Meltham - were charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the 2017 incident.

Today, all three men appeared at Leeds Crown Court to be told they would be tried jointly but not before October 29 and most likely on November 12 or 13.

A spokesperson for the IOPC confirmed today’s decision would delay the publication of their findings until after the trial.

They said: “As stated previously, and this continues to be the case, the IOPC will not publish findings from this investigation at this time because it is likely that information arising from it will be used in evidence during criminal proceedings to be held later this year. To publish before the trial could prejudice those proceedings.

“In addition, there is a possibility that investigators will need to consider evidence given at the trial as part of their ongoing work. Our investigators will be given time to properly assess any new or relevant information that may be presented during the criminal proceedings.”