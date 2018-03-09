Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The father of the man shot three times in a late night raid on a fast food store says he is making a good recovery and expects him to be back at work in a fortnight’s time.

Arshad Mahmood, a father-of-six who owns Rajas pizza takeaway on Bradford Road, Hillhouse , said his 24-year-old son Adil who manages the store for him is doing well following the shooting in the early hours of Monday .

The masked gunman struck at 12.30am with police saying the suspect entered the takeaway and demanded money and items from the victim.

In the fracas that followed and a handgun was produced by the suspect and shots were fired into his upper body.

He escaped with hundreds of pounds from the till.

Adil was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and then to Leeds General Infirmary and is now recovering from an operation on a broken rib and shoulder bone.

Arshad, of of Low Moor, Bradford, said he was pleased to hear three men had been arrested in connection with the incident.

At lunchtime today (Fri) police revealed a 24-year-old man had been arrested for attempted murder and two further men aged 20 and 22, had also been arrested for assisting an offender.

Arshad said: “Adil is now in St James’s Hospital at Leeds and he is OK. He has been operated on and he will be OK.

“But, of course, he is in pain from the injuries he received and it will be a couple of weeks before he is able to return to work.”