An expectant dad missed his unpaid work sessions because he was busy caring for his heavily pregnant wife.

Tanveer Azam was convicted of driving whilst disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance and wilfully obstructing a constable.

In May Kirklees magistrates banned him from the road for a year and sentenced him to a community order.

This included 200 hours of unpaid work but the 26-year-old missed sessions on July 12 and 26.

Magistrates were told that Azam, who appeared in custody after missing a previous hearing, failed to make contact with the Probation Service or respond to further correspondence.

He still has 76 hours of unpaid work remaining on the order which expires in March next year.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client had been extremely busy with his full-time job and caring for his wife who is seven months pregnant.

He said: “He has a lot on his plate. Subsequent to the issuing of the warrant he hasn't buried his head in the sand and has gone to his unpaid work.”

Magistrates added an extra 20 hours of unpaid work to the order as punishment.

Azam, of Sefton Rise in Thornhill Lees, must also pay £50 prosecution costs.