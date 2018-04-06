Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A father and son tackled masked raiders who tried to steal a high-value Audi RS3 from outside their home.

Richard Harnett and his father David confronted the group after an intruder sneaked into their Halifax home in December 2016 and took the keys to the “rare” vehicle which was said to be worth up to £65,000.

Bradford Crown Court heard that another Audi driven by Darren Tidswell, and containing four other men, had deliberately followed Mr Harnett’s vehicle from Elland that evening and after he returned home the complainant had been watching television in the lounge when the intruder got in through back door.

Prosecutor Chloe Hudson told the court that Mr Harnett’s father saw a man leaving the house via the kitchen door and his son ran out through the front door fearing that his car would be stolen.

“Richard Harnett grabbed one of the four males and was shouting at the others to give him his car keys,” said Miss Hudson.

One of the balaclava-wearing men said he would stab him, but Mr Harnett stood firm and said he wouldn’t let him go until he got his car keys back.

Miss Hudson described how a struggle ensued during which Mr Harnett was attacked by the three men in a bid to get him to release their accomplice.

Mr Harnett’s father tried to intervene by grabbing one of the men but he was also punched in the face causing him to fall to the ground.

The attackers fled the scene dropping the keys to the Audi, but Mr Harnett was able to get most of the registration number of the other Audi which they drove off in.

Both father and son were taken to Calderdale Royal Hospital after the attack which left them with bruising and swelling to their faces.

The “getaway” Audi was traced using the number plate recognition system and it was stopped by police later that night.

Tidswell, 41, of Jane Street, Denholme, denied being involved in the burglary during his police interviews, but last month he finally admitted the charge on the basis that he was not involved in any of the violence and his only role was as a driver.

Tidswell was jailed for 32 months for his part in the burglary.

Recorder Ray Singh told Tidswell that he knew the occupier of the house was at home because he had followed the Audi RS3 back to the property.

He said although the defendant had not used any violence he was “part and parcel” of the team who had deliberately targeted their victim.

The judge noted that it had been group offence committed during the hours of darkness and it had been an attempt to take a car of high value.