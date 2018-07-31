Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A father of eight stole from a supermarket to feed his children when his benefits were stopped.

Miroslav Tatar admitted stealing over £500 worth of goods from Asda in Dewsbury on March 5.

Kirklees magistrates were told that he entered the Mill Street West store and filled a trolley full of food, clothing and household items.

Staff became suspicious and the 33-year-old was detained outside after leaving with the goods, worth £535, which were then recovered.

Tatar said he had no money and went into the supermarket with the intention of stealing from it.

Magistrates were told that following a road traffic accident he suffered injury to his skull, resulting in some memory loss.

He was claiming benefits including disability living allowance but these were stopped last October and he stole in order to feed his children.

Tatar, of Challow Grange in Bradford, also admitted to assaulting a 13-year-old boy at an address in the city on March 21.

During an argument he shook his fist at the child and then punched him to the side of his neck.

Magistrates jailed him for a total of 26 weeks and ordered him to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release from custody.