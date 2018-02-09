Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A father grabbed a stranger by the throat and tried to choke him - when he found him leaning against his daughter’s car.

Matthew Farrar dropped to the floor to try and protect himself when he was attacked by Stephen Wriggles as he walked home.

Wriggles claimed that he had seen the victim sitting on the bonnet of his daughter’s vehicle but a district judge described his actions as “just unacceptable.”

Wriggles, 42, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that Mr Farrar was walking along Smithies Moor Lane in Birstall on the evening of October 10 when he heard Wriggles, who lives on the same street, shouting at him.

Wriggles walked towards him and grabbed him by the throat, shouting: “You’ve leant on my daughter’s car - you’re f****d.”

Mr Astin told the court that Mr Farrar apologised to try and calm him down but then felt a blow to his nose.

He said: “He (Wriggles) put two hands on his throat and tried to choke him and he dropped to the floor to try and protect himself.”

Mr Farrar’s girlfriend rushed to his aid and Wriggles went into his home, which Mr Farrar took of a picture of before reporting the incident to a nearby policeman.

Wriggles said he had drunk six pints of John Smith’s bitter that night and could not recall punching the victim.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “You’ve made reference to the victim leaning on your daughter’s car but you don’t grab somebody by the throat and proceed to bash them about the head - that’s just unacceptable.”

Wriggles was sentenced to a community order with 160 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £250 compensation to his victim as well as £85 court costs and £85 court charge.