Fear of racism is keeping ethnic minority football fans from attending live games, research has found.

As Kick it Out celebrates its 25th anniversary a study commissioned by Huddersfield Town has revealed that while there's plenty of non-white faces on the pitches of the Premier League, many black, Asian and ethnic football fans are still too scared of attending matches, and instead watch games from the safety of their front room.

Leeds-based Tom McGovern carried out the study for the John Smith’s Stadium club.

He said: “There’s no doubt that football has changed; but it is clear from the findings that the fear of racism still exists.

“Although the game has changed drastically since the 70s and 80s, the history of racism and violence in British football has left a lasting perception amongst many ethnic minorities that going to football is not a safe activity for them.

“While this is no longer the case and while most football clubs now have strategies to actively attract and welcome supporters from all sections of society, more work needs to be done by clubs and the authorities to challenge and change these perceptions.”

Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said more work had to be done.

“We pride ourselves on our ‘One Club, One Community’ mentality,” he said.

“We are committed to creating a warm and welcoming environment, for all supporters, ahead of our second season of Premier League football.

“The findings of this study show that although a lot of clubs, like ourselves, are working hard to change perceptions in football, much more work still needs to be done.

“We all need to ensure that football grounds are inclusive environments where everyone feels safe and comfortable, and can just enjoy the football and a great family day out.”

As part of the study, a number of ethnic minority football fans from across the country were interviewed, to identify the key barriers to their attendance at British football grounds.

Quotes from those surveyed include:

“Besides the cost of going to games these days, the biggest barrier for me is definitely that fear of being racially abused, just not fitting in and feeling like I don’t belong there.”

“The biggest barrier for me is definitely the racism. From a young age I’ve never felt comfortable with the idea of going to games.

“As a small Asian guy, being around drunk, angry fans who probably don’t want me there, it’s a very scary and intimidating prospect, so for me I’m more than happy to continue watching it from the comfort and safety of my own home.”

“Having grown up in the 80s and 90s, I saw a lot of racism and violence going on in football on the TV and that’s just stuck with me really; it’s created a fear which I’d find hard to budge without actually experiencing a match for myself, but building myself up to take that risk just doesn’t seem worth it to me.”

“When you’ve heard stories about what’s happened in the past and you hear about that kind of legacy of racism in football, it’s very hard not to have those doubts in your head about going. I love football and would love to be able to see it live but at the moment it’s still a very scary idea for me.”

The Terriers have vowed to continue to work with Mr McGovern to explore new initiatives and diversify their fan base.