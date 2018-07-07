The video will start in 8 Cancel

Wildlife lovers have expressed fears over the impact on animals of falling water levels in ponds and lakes.

Examiner readers have raised concerns about the welfare of birds including coots, ducks and geese at the ornamental lake at Greenhead Park .

The water level at the lake has dropped due to the recent hot weather.

Colin and Diane DuQueno, who live near the park and are keen ornithologists and members of RSPB, are among those worried about the falling water levels.

Diane said: “It is really rather alarmingly low at the moment. You can see the weed surfacing now.”

She said Canada geese had produced six goslings, although one of the goslings had disappeared.

Colin said the lake’s water quality didn’t appear to have been adversely affected by the low level of water.

“One of the problems with the low water level is if people are feeding the ducks with the wrong food, all the bread isn’t diluted.”

Diane is worried what might happen if the warm weather continues for much longer.

“What will this be like if we go another month without rain?” she added.

“People are treating it (the lake) well. I’ve not seen people feeding bread and chapattis.”

Kirklees Council has reassured bird lovers, saying that “nature is pretty resilient.”

The council said it wasn’t good practice to top up ponds with mains water.

Karl Battersby, strategic director for the economy and infrastructure, said: “Due to the hot dry weather the water levels in all our ponds have dropped which makes the pond look darker, however they remain clean and safe for the ducks and other wildlife that use them.

“It is not considered good practice to use mains water to fill established ponds as it can impact on the PH and nutrient levels which could increase algae and impact on the ecosystems that have developed in the ponds.

“Nature is pretty resilient and wildlife will only stay where conditions are suitable, should conditions deteriorate they would no doubt travel elsewhere to find suitable habitat, and return once the levels rise again.

“We will monitor the situation and if there are issues with creatures that cannot move to another site we will take appropriate action.”