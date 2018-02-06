Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a festival that’s like no other so we thought it was worth a huge range of photos.

Around 3,500 people turned out for the pagan-style Marsden Imbolc Fire Festival which featured pyrotechnics and fire dancers.

It only takes place once every two years as organisers don’t receive any grants or funding.

Yet it is so unusual people travelled from as far as London to see it.

Organiser Angie Boycott-Garnett said: “It’s definitely one of the area’s biggest attractions and people came from all over the country, but at the event it just feels like everyone is one community together.”

So here are all the photos taken by Examiner photographer Simon Morley.