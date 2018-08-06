Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everybody stop what you’re doing because Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat has landed her second book deal.

Not content with one bestselling biography under her collar, the Facebook-famous feline announced to her 130,000 followers today (Mon) that there was to be a second installment.

Felix the Railway Cat, by Kate Moore, was published last year, chronicling the story of the kitten turned Senior Pest Controller turned social media celebrity.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Now the moggy wants her fans to send in their own personal stories and anecdotes about their encounters with her, to be turned into a follow-up.

The title for the second book is yet to be confirmed, although its provisional name is Full Steam Ahead, Felix!

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Felix’s staff put an appeal out on her Facebook page - which has followers from every corner of the planet - asking for their contributions.

A spokesperson for Penguin Books, who are to publish the work, said: “We want to hear your anecdotes about this very special cat, whether funny or sad, inspiring or sweet. Or maybe you even spotted her doing something she shouldn’t?”

Anybody who would like to contribute is asked to get in touch at felixtherailwaycat@gmail.com by August 31.