It’s Felix the Railway Cat in Purrrr-emier League form.

Artist Rob Martin has renewed his acquaintance with the famous feline to create a painting of Felix wearing Huddersfield Town’s 2018-2019 season home kit.

Rob has previously depicted Felix – who despite the name is female – in a Bronte-period dress. The painting has pride of place in the railway station lobby.

His latest work – done in acrylics on canvas – will be on show at the Huddersfield Summer Exhibition to be held at the Packhorse Shopping Centre from Monday (July 30) to Saturday, August 11.

Rob’s painting will be offered to the highest bidder in a silent auction running throughout the exhibition. All proceeds from the sale will be donated by Rob to Kirkwood Hospice at Dalton.

Rob said: “Felix is well known around the world. I just thought why not do a painting of her in a Huddersfield Town strip.

“I sent an email to Huddersfield Town and Jonathan Wilkinson, the marketing manager, sent me an email with a jpeg of the new Town strip.”

Materials used to create the picture were donated by Calder Graphics at Byram Arcade.

The exhibition, which is also being supported by Calder Graphics, will feature works by West Yokshire artists and is organised by The Making Space, a shared workspace based at the Media Centre in Huddersfield. The art curators are Helen Williamson and Nicola Twynham .

Works will be available to buy with prices starting from about £40.