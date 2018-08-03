Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Women graduates from the University of Huddersfield earn thousands less than men who passed the same course.

Some of this disparity in income can be explained by the pay women lose while on maternity leave – or the fact that men are more likely to work in highly paid professions.

But our analysis of official figures shows that woman are already earning less than their male equivalents within a year of leaving uni.

For example, women who graduated in Engineering and Technology from the University of Huddersfield in 2013/14 were earning an average annual salary of £15,800 one year after finishing their course.

But at the same time, male graduates were typically earning £20,500 – a full £4,700 more a year.

Men who had recently earned their degree in Architecture, Building and Planning from the university were earning £3,500 a year more than women on average while men who had studied psychology were paid £1,800 more.

There were, however, cases where women earned more, often when they had taken degrees in male-dominated subjects.

For example, woman with degrees in Mass Communications and Documentation were earning £1,000 more a year than the men on their course.

But it is far more common for men to be earning more than women from their course one year after they graduate.

In fact, Mass Communications and Documentation was the only course at the university where women earned more than men who had done the same degree.

The situation in Huddersfield University reflects the situation seen across England.

Nationally, female graduates are earning £1,600 less a year than their male counterparts, just one year after graduation.

When looking at specific subjects, again only female graduates who had studied Mass Communications and Documentation were earning more than male graduates (£1,000 more a year).

Every other subject saw men earning more than women.

Those on a combined degree saw the biggest pay gap, with men on these courses earning £6,400 more a year than women.

Agriculture and related subjects and Architecture, Building and Planning both saw a pay gap of £3,400 a year, while men studying Education typically earned £2,800 more in their first year.

And the pay gap gets bigger the longer women are in the workplace.

For example, five years after graduation, women who studied Architecture, Building and Planning were earning £5,000 a year less than men, while those who had done a Nursing degree were earning £4,600 less.

A spokesperson from the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: “While our research shows pay gaps for graduates are smaller than non-graduates, it’s concerning that women still earn less than men at the start of their career.

“Reducing the gender pay gap goes right back to the subjects girls and boys choose at school. Many girls are interested in science, technology, engineering and maths, but don’t study them at university.

“This means women remain underrepresented in a range of sectors, and existing policies and practices remain unchallenged.

“Girls and boys must be encouraged to consider the widest possible choice of subjects, apprenticeships and career options, to help change our workplace cultures and ensure that everyone has a working environment that allows them to achieve their full potential.”

The University of Huddersfield has been approached for comment.