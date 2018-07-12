Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prisoner accused of crashing a £25,000 car stolen in a burglary ranted: “I f*****g hate police - they can go to hell.”

Michael Boyle’s outburst came when he appeared in court for the first time to face charges of handling stolen goods and aggravated vehicle taking.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the Volkswagen Passat was taken during an overnight break-in at an address in Bradley between July 1 and 2.

Suspects entered the Alandale Road property and took car keys belonging to vehicles of the same make, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

He told the court that one of these Volkswagen Passats was taken and was later involved in an accident in the Bradford area.

The airbag deployed following the crash with another car and the driver made off in a second vehicle, magistrates heard.

Mr Bozman said that 33-year-old Boyle was then forensically linked to it by DNA left on the driver’s side airbag.

Boyle, who gave his address as HMP Wealstun in Wetherby, gave no indication of plea to the two charges.

Magistrates committed his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on August 9.

He was remanded into custody as a serving prisoner but voiced his displeasure at being brought before the Huddersfield court.

As he was removed from the dock by security officers, he ranted: “I f******g hate the police - they can go to hell.

“F*****g w******s. I’m getting stitched up.”

After refusing requests from magistrates to mind his language he was taken away, leaving his solicitor Mohammed Arif to apologise on his behalf.