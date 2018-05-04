Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the moment police officers searched fields following the arrest of a Huddersfield man suspected of raping and kidnapping a woman.

Officers sealed off a country road in the Delph area of Saddleworth on Thursday following an arrest in the vicinity the previous day.

A police helicopter was scrambled after police received reports that a woman had allegedly been taken against her will in Huddersfield.

The woman was rescued by police as officers located a male suspect.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing around 10 police officers searching fields near Heights Church above Delph on Thursday afternoon.

Tame Lane at Heights was sealed off as officers combed the area.

Michael Fancy, landlord of the nearby Royal Oak Inn, who saw officers searching the fields, said: “They were there for several hours and seemed to be looking for something but they would not say what it was.”

In a tweet Kirklees CID, which was posted at 4.30am on Thursday, congratulated officers for doing “phenomenal teamwork” that resulted in the “rescue” of the woman.

West Yorkshire Police said a 55-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and kidnap.

Today the man remains under arrest and in custody.

Police enquiries are continuing.