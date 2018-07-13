Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of criminals are dealt with by magistrates at Kirklees every day.

Magistrates have the powers to jail defendants for up to six months for one offence or 12 months in total for a number of offences.

They can also hand down fines of up to £5000.

All magistrates are unpaid volunteers and they only receive expenses for the work they do.

With more serious offences they will send a defendant to Crown Court for sentencing.

Here are the latest cases from the courts ...

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 11, 2018.

Robert David Carroll, 45, of Peel Avenue, Batley. Possession of drugs in Huddersfield on December 19, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £40 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Paul Butterworth, 46, of St Peters Avenue, Beech Wood, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax. Speeding on Stainland Road, Greetland, on August 30, 2017. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Mohammed Masud Hussain, 33, of School Lane, Dewsbury. Speeding on Great North Road, Newcastle, on August 14, 2016. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Andrew Lister, 35, of Meadow Park, Kirkheaton. Drink driving on Long Lane and Meadow Park, Kirkheaton, on May 10. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Adam Shaw, 40, of Copley Avenue, Meltham. Stole waterproof jackets worth £90 from Outdoor World, Huddersfield, on May 28, and two cases of cider worth £20 from the Co-op, Meltham, on May 23. Stole six bottles of prosecco worth £47 on June 3, 13 jars of coffee worth £110 on June 4, three cases of cider worth £36 on June 10 and one case of cider worth £11 on May 21, all from the Co-op, Meltham. Also stole cigarettes and cards worth £143 from Morrisons, Meltham, on June 10. Committed while subject to a community oder for a previous offence of theft. Community order revoked. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £188 compensation.

David Anthony Peace, 34, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe. Sexual assault in Dewsbury on February 15. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 180 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until June 10, 2023. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £310 costs. Required to register as a sex offender for five years.

Sarah Jane Webster, 43, of Hazel Avenue, Chickenley, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Dewsbury Road, Dewsbury, on September 1, 2017. This offence was racially aggravated. Committed assault on Church Street, Ossett, on August 13, 2017. Also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in the same place on the same date This offence was also racially aggravated. Also used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Dewsbury on April 1. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Retraining order made until June 10, 2019. Fined £200, ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £585 costs in total.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 12, 2018.

William Thomas Wood, 28, of Staincliffe Mill Yard, Staincliffe, Dewsbury. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury, on March 11. Application made to amend a community order, as defendant has changed residence. Order varied. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Carlos Roberto Franco, 53, of The Park, Kirkburton. Speeding on Manchester Road, Huddersfield, on April 11. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Tony Leon Lewis, 33, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Application made to vary a restraining order. Order varied.

Shaid Hussain Warsi, of Enfield Drive, Batley. Caused £250 of damage to a door in Heckmondwike on April 28. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Luke Whittaker, 30, of Yew Grove, Cowlersley. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Dewsbury Police Station on May 14. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

William Jeremy Brooke, 29, of Mill Close, Heckmondwike. Caused £100 of damage to a window on Holland Street, Batley, on May 26. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Connor James Andrew Parkinson, 20, of Cedar Drive, Chickenley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on April 3 and 24. Dealt with for the original offence of assault. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for seven weeks.

Kodie Widdop, 27, of Wesley Chambers, Union Street, Dewsbury. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order to allow completion of unpaid work. Order amended - date extended.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 14, 2018.

Royston Lee Wooley, 41. of Orchard Street, Primrose Hill. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Accrington on October 22, 2017. This offence was racially aggravated. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Marrod, 33, of Cross Lane, Brighouse. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket between Brighouse and Todmorden on February 3. Fined £80 and ordered to pay £4.80 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Shafeena Rehman, 50, of Clifton Road, Marsh. Parked a vehicle on part of the railway without paying appropriate charged at Bradford Forster Square Station on November 2 and December 12, 2017. Fined £330 and ordered to pay £8 compensation in total, a £33 surcharge and £200 costs in total.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

James Townsend, 37, of Water Royd Lane, Mirfield. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket between Bramley and Leeds on January 23. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £2.80 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Rizwan Attaullah, 27, of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by suspending curfew for Eid. Order varied.

Lee McGuire, 43, of Aldonley, Almondbury. Travelled on a train without a valid ticket in Shipley on January 26. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £5.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Abdul Sattar, 49, of Willwood Avenue, Oakes. Breached a criminal behaviour order on Willwood Avenue, Oakes, on April 21. Failed to surrender to custody at Huddersfield Magistrates’ Court on May 22. Committed while subject to a suspended sentence. Dealt with for the original offences of criminal damage and possession of a bladed article. Also caused £1,000 of damage to a vehicle and breached a criminal behaviour order on Willwood Avenue, Oakes, on June 13. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 44 weeks. Ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Anthony Stephen Wilson, 40, of Lydgate Close, New Mill. Breached a restraining order in Huddersfield on November 20. Discharged conditionally for 18 months Restraining order varied. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Patton, 18, of Stainton Crescent, Bradley. Committed assault and obstructed a police office in Huddersfield on July 31. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Patton, 18, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Assaulted a police officer on Staynton Crescent, Bradley, on March 8. Assaulted a police officer and another person in Huddersfield and damaged a monitor worth £10 at Cash Converters, Huddersfield, on July 31. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of criminal damage, assault and assaulting a police officer. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Ordered to pay £60 compensation in total, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 15, 2018.

Aiden Lee Parkinson, 28, of Heckmondwike Road, Heckmondwike. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Grange Road, Batley, on May 15. Handed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Richard Greenwood, 49, of Peepgreen Road, Liversedge. Speeding on the A1, Barrowby Thorns, on June 7, 2017. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Nathanial Kane Stuart Middleton, 20, of Cemetery Road, Westtown, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Dewsbury and District Hospital on May 16. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ashley Norman, 29, of Tunnacliffe Road, Newsome. Committed assault and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on Tunnacliffe Road, Newsome, on March 16. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Sherman, 53, of Mayfield Avenue, Dalton. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Mayfield Avenue, Dalton, on May 17. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Christopher John Carson, 32, of Moorbrook Mill Drive, New Mill. Drink driving on Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth on May 26. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Wayne Marcus Mullarkey, 40, of Marten Drive, Netherton. Damaged a window, door and table at Golcar Central Library on May 27. Ordered to pay £500 compensation and a £20 surcharge.

Barry Wood, 55, of Crest Hill Road, Brackenhall. Drink driving on Netheroyd Hill Road, Huddersfield, on May 26. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

John Moorhouse, 22, of Hanson Lane, Lockwood. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Halifax Road, Huddersfield on January 6. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months.

Jared Allpress, 20, of Doubting Road, Dewsbury. Possession of a bladed article, a lock knife, in a public place, Forge Lane, Dewsbury, and possession of cannabis in Dewsbury on March 20. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Lock knife seized. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Rowan Antonio Dennis, 56, of Leafield Close, Sheepridge. Drink driving on New House Road, Huddersfield, on December 22, 2017. Community order made with a programme requirement of 17 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 40 months.

Christopher Plumber, 31 of Turnsteads Avenue, Cleckheaton. Driving while under the influence of drugs and without a licence or insurance on Grange Road, Cleckheaton, and possession of cocaine and cannabis at Huddersfield Police Station on January 14. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. Banned from driving for 24 months.

Adis Pudic, 24, of Elsham Meadows, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Assaulted a police officer on Elsham Meadows, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on May 29. Fined £40 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael Wilde, 44, of Burnsall Court, Quarmby. Stole five bottles of spirits worth £144 from Tesco, Huddersfield, on May 29 and four bottles of spirits worth £100 from Sainsbury’s, Southgate, Huddersfield. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 18, 2018.

Lloyd Callum Maxwell, 20, of New Hey Road, Huddersfield. Committed assault and caused £100 of damage to a kitchen window on Manchester Road, Milnsbridge, on June 17. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for six weeks. Restraining order made until June 17. Ordered to pay £150 compensation in total and £85 costs.

Danielle Page, 32, of Woodman Avenue, Bradley. Used a television without a licence on December 10, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Farhaan Ahmad, 34, of Torridon Road, Dewsbury. Drink driving and driving without insurance or a licence on Wakefield Road, Dewsbury, on May 19. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 46 months.

Gary Andrew Prince, 29, of Lowerhouses Lane, Lowerhouses. Committed assault with the intention of preventing his own detention for an offence on Wakefield Road, Fenay Bridge, and stole meat worth £201.36 from Marks and Spencer, Huddersfield, on July 6. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £201.36 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £100 costs.

Cheny Matthews, 19, of Riddings Road, Deighton. Actual bodily harm in Huddersfield on June 2, 2018. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Rayner, 32, of Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Speeding on Dewsbury Road, Leeds, on October 18, 2017. Fined £93 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Martin Robinson, 50, of Peace Hall Drive, Fenay Bridge. Speeding on Accrington Road, Hapton, on October 17, 2017. Fined £266 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Dale Nicholas Simpson, 29, of Hammond Street, Fartown. Committed assault on Hammond Street, Fartown, on April 17. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Restraining order made until a further order is made. Ordered to pay £150 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on June 19, 2018.

Dominic Drake, 28, of Nibshaw Road, Gomersal. Caused unnecessary suffering to a child and resisted a police constable in Gomersal on July 15, 2017. Also damaged a plate and a greenhouse and was in possession of cannabis in Gomersal on the same date. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 30 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nusrat Hussain, 48, of West View, Batley. Speeding on London Road, Preston, on September 30, 2017. Fined £70 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Liam Guy O’Rourke, 33, of Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury. Stole a bicycle worth £200 on Kirkgate, Huddersfield on May 17, 2018. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gyorgy Orsos, 35, of Gregory Street, Soothill, Batley. Committed assault on Gregory Street, Soothill, Batley, on May 6. Community order made for 50 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kayleigh Rock, 22, of Scopsley Green, Whitley, Dewsbury. Application made to extend a closure order for a premises on Scopsley Green, Whitley Dewsbury, for nuisance or disorder. Granted - premises to be closed for a further three months.

Matthew David Wagstaff, 43, of Fell Grove, Sheepridge. Drink driving and driving without insurance on Fell Grove on May 4. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with probation fo six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 32 months.

Angela Brown, 38, of Ashmere Grove, Fartown. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend rehabilitation activity sessions on April 20 and May 11. Order varied - rehabilitation activity requirement of up to two days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Tristan Lewis, 24, of Kipling Close, Crosland Moor. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as did not attend office appointment on May 10. Suspended sentence varied - handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Joshua Russell, 27, of Fenton Square, Longroyd Bridge. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on April 24 and 26. Fined £360 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Mohammed Shabaz, 24, of Common Road, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence as did not attend appointment on May 3. Suspended sentence varied - handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 16 weeks with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to five days. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Charlene Ellen Tack, 32, of Hawthorne Terrace, Crosland Moor. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend rehabilitation activity appointments on April 6 and 27. Order varied - to undergo drug rehabilitation with Chart for three months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.