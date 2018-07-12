The video will start in 8 Cancel

Organisers of an anti-Trump demonstration in Huddersfield town centre expect "fifty to one hundred" people to turn out in objection to the US President's state visit.

Donald Trump touched down at Stansted Airport at 1.50pm today ahead of a three day visit that will see the controversial leader meet Theresa May and the Queen.

The demonstration has been organised by Kirklees Stand up to Racism in cooperation with Kirklees Against Climate Change and Huddersfield Trade Union Council.

Roger Keely, Secretary of Kirklees Stand up to Racism, said: "It's a popular cause. There is a lot of strong feeling about Trump so we're expecting quite a few people to show their support - I would say 50 to 100.

"The demonstration will be ad hoc. There will be placards and signs and maybe a few speeches.

"We've had a message of apology and support from Thelma Walker, who sadly won't be able to attend."

Bob Stoker, secretary of the Huddersfield TUC, explained: "We think he is not welcome in our country.

"We disagree with his policy on climate change and his immigration policy. There is the whole question of separating children from their families at the border and of not allowing Muslims into the US."

An anti-Trump protest held in the town centre on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration failed to gain momentum with only several members from Kirklees Against Climate Change turning up.