A dozen new short films have just been released featuring Dewsbury and Batley.

The aim is to give people an insight into what is going on in their towns.

The 12 films are called The Mill, On Dewsbury Market, The Monastery, The Petanque Club, The Brewery, The Dentist, The Shop, The Film Maker, The Farm, The Underwater Hockey Club, The Calligrapher and The Cafe.

They were made by film-makers Alistair Macdonald and Simon Reed for arts group Creative Scene.

Its director Nancy Barrett said: “We made these films in the hope that people would see the hidden stories and view their towns from a different angle.”

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, added: “Creative Scene brings extraordinary work that blows people’s minds to this area. Each and every one of these films are wonderful to watch and bring a real boost and feelgood factor to our towns.”

The 12 films are now available to watch on line via this link https://tinyurl.com/y9x42gem

For more information visit www.creativescene.org.uk

