Passengers who catch services from Huddersfield Bus Station may be affected by more bus stand changes in place this week.

The final round of stand moves were rolled out on Monday as work on Kirklees Council's £400,000 overhaul of the building continues.

Work on the bus station's structure, which also houses a 450-space multi-storey car park over six levels, began in June and is expected to take 20 weeks.

To ensure the safety of passengers, drivers and staff, some bus stands have been closed and services moved to alternatives.

Stands X, Y and Z have closed, stands R, S and T have reopened, and stands U, V and W remain closed.

Here are details of the latest stand alterations plus changes in effect this weekend.

Changes to bus stands

202 & 203 move from stand Y to stand G

220 & 229 move from stand Z to stand H

306, 307& X10 return to stand T

319, 384 & 385 return to stand S

342, 356 & 358 move from stand X to stand B

363 & X63 return to stand R

Stands affected by weekend timetable changes

Service 83 service is moving to stand F

New 84/84A services will be using stand F

Service 231 Mon to Fri 0650 departure only will be from stand E (remainder of service uses stand F)

New 233 service from stand F apart from Mon to Fri departures at 0545 & 0740 which will leave from stand E

New service 241 will be using stand C

Yorkshire Tiger service 301 Saturday 0810 departure will be from stand H (remainder of service uses stand J)

Service 319 Saturday 0825 departure will be from stand R (remainder of service from stand S)

