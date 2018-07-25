Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teachers in Kirklees are the most likely in England to be marked absent due to illness, figures have revealed.

Statistics from a government “census” of all teachers in England show that teachers in Kirklees are the most likely to be off sick – with one missing an average six-and-a-half days a year because of sickness.

The figures show that Kirklees’ 4,100 teachers took a total of more than 27,500 days off sick during the 2016-17 academic year.

That works out as an average of 6.5 days each compared with 4.1 days for England as a whole.

In Calderdale, teachers took an average of 5.1 days off sick during 2016/17.

The new Department of Education Census shows the number of sick days lost per teacher has stayed the same since last year, which was the lowest rate seen since at least the turn of the century.

However, in both Kirklees and Calderdale the sickness rate has increased. The average of 6.5 sick days per teacher in Kirklees is up from 5.6 days for the 2015-16 academic year while Calderdale’s 5.1 sick days per teacher compares with 3.9 last time.

After Kirklees, the next highest local authority districts were Bury and North Yorkshire, each on at 6.4 days. The lowest figure was for Lambeth in London at 2.7 days.

Six of the top 10 areas with the lowest sickness rates were in London.

Generally, sickness absence is slightly lower among teachers than it is for other professions.

While figures have not yet been published for 2017, data from the Office for National Statistics shows that in 2016 the average number of sick days for all workers fell to 4.3 days across the UK from as many as 7.2 days in 1993.

Minor aiments such as coughs and colds account for around a quarter of days lost with musculoskeletal problems – back pain, for example – accounting for 22%. Mental health issues account for 12%.

Kirklees Council has been approached for comment.