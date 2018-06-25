Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze on Saddleworth Moor.
The fire first started at 8.20pm on Sunday and was quickly extinguished.
However the grass reignited this morning (Monday) due to hot temperatures and light winds.
Firefighters explained the affected area is remote and hard to reach so the work to put the fire out will continue for much of the day.
Billows of smoke have been spotted as far away as Scapegoat Hill in Huddersfield.
This is the second time in two months that this area of Moorland - close to Dove Stone Reservoir - has been set alight and the eighteenth time in the last year.
Dove Stone Reservoir moorland fire
Another tweet showing the smoke billowing into the air above Dove Stone Reservoir. This one from William Hall.
Update from fire service
GMFRS have just tweeted the latest news from the moorland fire. They say they are working under “very challenging circumstances”.
Number of firefighters on the scene just DOUBLED
GMFRS say they have just upped the number of units fighting the Saddleworth Moor blaze to five. This includes four specialist Wildfire units and doubles the overall number of firefighters on the scene.
"Can see the smoke for miles"
Firefighters are still on the scene attempting to control the blaze. This is the view from Huddersfield across the moors.
Second time in TWO MONTHS this area has set on fire
This is the second time in two months this area of moorland has set alight.
On April 19 this year 4km square patch of grass near Dove Stone Reservoir blazed for more than five hours.
Helicopters were used to extinguish the fire that time along with help from local beaters.
Statement from fire service
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) have released this statement:
Fire crews are tackling a large wildfire on moorland in Tameside. Firefighters were initially called to a fire on land near to Buckton Vale at 8.19pm on Sunday, June 24.
They worked with a local gamekeeper to extinguish the fire within a couple of hours. But due to the heat, the fire reignited on Tuesday morning (June 25), with the control room receiving calls at around 7.50am.
Station Manager Dave Swallow said: “The fire currently involves two square kilometres of moorland between the Buckton Vale and Dove Stone areas. The land is well alight and crews are using Forced Air Firefighting Units, which are like industrial leaf blowers, and beaters to extinguish the flames.
“It’s a challenging incident for our crews due to the heat and the fact that the area involved in fire is around two miles from the nearest access point.”
There are currently two fire engines and two Wildfire Units, plus a number of officers, on the scene. Crews are expected to remain in attendance throughout the day and possibly into the evening.
Dramatic photos of smoke
These images were snapped by Richard Meftah. The billows of smoke have been spotted in areas of Huddersfield like Saddleworth Moor.