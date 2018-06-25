Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze on Saddleworth Moor.

The fire first started at 8.20pm on Sunday and was quickly extinguished.

However the grass reignited this morning (Monday) due to hot temperatures and light winds.

Firefighters explained the affected area is remote and hard to reach so the work to put the fire out will continue for much of the day.

Billows of smoke have been spotted as far away as Scapegoat Hill in Huddersfield.

This is the second time in two months that this area of Moorland - close to Dove Stone Reservoir - has been set alight and the eighteenth time in the last year.

Stay with us for more updates on this breaking news story.

