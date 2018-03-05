Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews spent around 20 minutes trying to get into a burning building which has been set on fire at least 10 times in two years.

Six fire engines were called to the derelict former Kirklees College building on New North Road at 1pm today.

They were there around two hours tackling a fire in a room on the first floor.

A spokesman for the fire service said it had taken around 20 minutes to break through security shutters and a door before six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus could get to the fire.

“There was a lot of smoke which we could see as we drove along the ring road. We had to use cutting equipment to get through metal shutters and a door. It took about 20 minutes to get in.”

The fire had spread into ceiling panels which meant the location was very hot when fire crews reached the seat of the blaze.

The spokesman said there had been around 12 fires at the former college site in around two years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Previous fires at the site - which has become a magnet for vandals - have been blamed on arsonists.

It is believed that rough sleepers have been getting into the building in recent months.

Plans have previously been mooted for a supermarket and hotel at the site but to date nothing has come to fruition.