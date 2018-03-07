Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Any woman is capable of becoming a firefighter if they are fit and healthy and willing to put in the hard work to achieve their dream."

That's the view of chief fire officer John Roberts who is urging women to join West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (WYFRS).

Currently just 50 women are working for the service as full time firefighters, but WYFRS is eager to recruit more.

It will be encouraging women to apply when it opens its applications window on International Women's Day tomorrow.

John said: "We know there are many women out there who would make wonderful firefighters, but perhaps they are reluctant to apply, possibly because they still see it as traditionally a man's job. This couldn't be further from the truth.

"Our almost 50 wholetime female firefighters in West Yorkshire are just as competent as their male colleagues and who love their job."

Becoming a WYFRS firefighter is not easy. Applicants have to pass a series of assessments which test their physical and mental capabilities.

The service is looking for people who are physically fit and healthy, able to make sound decisions quickly, communicate effectively and cope with daunting heights and confined spaces.

Last year, more than 700 women applied to become a firefighter, but only four passed the application process and gruelling fitness tests. However, WYFRS says female applicants should not be deterred by this statistic.

Mr Roberts said: "The application process to become a firefighter is tough mentally and physically, which means you must be dedicated and determined to pass each stage.

"Tests include situational judgement, which gauge your decision-making skills, your behaviour in difficult and high pressure situations, numerical and verbal reasoning, tough physical tests as well as role plays and finally, an interview.

"We have the highest standards so feel that anyone who passes each stage will be ready to serve the public of West Yorkshire."