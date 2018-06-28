Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Attacks on firefighters in West Yorkshire have hit an eight-year high.

There have been 92 incidents reported this financial year including fireworks and stones being thrown, verbal abuse and even physical assaults.

Last year there were 87 attacks on fire personnel but there were just 60 in 2015/16 and in 2012/13 only 40.

A spokesman said such incidents were “completely inexcusable”.

In Kirklees there were 11 incidents last year which included five incidents of verbal abuse four of aggressive behaviour.

In Halifax, seven incidents of fireworks being thrown were reported. A total of 16 incidents were reported across Leeds.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In January fire crews attending an incident in Ellercroft Road at Bradford were verbally abused by fire-raising youths who threw a bottle at the crews and a brick at the fire engine’s windscreen.

The following month golf balls were thrown at crews on the Canterbury estate, Bradford. An egg was thrown at a fire engine on Parkside Road, Bradford, at the end of February.

And crews had to deal with a very abusive person while attending an incident at Westfield, Hebden Bridge, on January 27.

On March 1 at Clifton Common, Brighouse, a member of the public became abusive and aggressive towards crews.

And in February a firefighter was kicked in the ribs by a person being rescued from a house fire on Eastbourne Terrace, Pontefract.

The incidents are contained in a Fire Authority report due to be discussed at a meeting of the authority tomorrow.

The report outlines the work being done to reduce attacks on staff including ‘communicating a positive image of the Fire Service in the community’.

It says that “even one attack is one too many and that every assistance and encouragement will be given to the police and district councils to community groups and youth leaders to address these issues.”

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are working hard to tackle the issue of attacks on our personnel which are completely inexcusable.

“The rise in incidents is of deep concern to us and last November we started a campaign called More Than A Uniform to illustrate the fact that our crews are not just faceless authority figures, they are people with families of their own and any injury they incur could affect them both physically and psychologically for the rest of their lives.

“The people who signed up to help their communities do not deserve to be treated with such contempt and we hope that our recent zero tolerance pledge with Police will help crackdown on offenders.

“We are also backing the Protect the Protectors Bill which has had its third reading in parliament and will see harsher penalties brought in against those who attack emergency workers.”