Firefighters saved a woman who had fallen asleep after leaving a pan on the cooker.

Fire crews battered down the door at a flat in Almondbury Bank, Huddersfield, and woke her up – only for her to accuse them of being burglars.

Two students next door had woken to smell smoke but couldn’t find a fire.

They dialled 999 and fire crews from Huddersfield attended.

They followed the smell to the flat next door but got no reply. They smashed the door in, only to be confronted by the half-asleep woman who thought they had broken in to steal.

Watch commander Robin Ferguson, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said the drama happened at 5am on Friday.

“Two students smelled burning but there was no smoke,” he said. “We found the smell coming from another flat at the back of the house and a pan had been left unattended.

“We gained entry and the woman inside, who had been asleep, told us to get out. She thought we were burglars!”

Firefighters led the woman to safety and tackled the blaze. Smoke damage was caused to the flat.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was unhurt.

Mr Ferguson said had smoke detectors been fitted the woman would have been able to escape sooner.

Firefighters installed detectors and spent 45 minutes at the scene.