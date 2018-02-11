Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in a derelict building which has been hit by fire before.

Smoke was spotted coming from the former offices of Dewsbury Auctions on Huddersfield Road next to the gyratory in Ravensthorpe just after 2.40pm today.

Two fire engines from Dewsbury Fire Station were sent to the scene.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus to get in to deal with the fire which had affected about 15% of the two-storey building.

The fire was fully out within half-an-hour of the first call.

Dewsbury crew commander Daz Sturgeon said: “The fire was in rubbish at the back of the building and was quickly sorted.”

The building is now being made secure.

It was badly damaged by fire in July 2015 when dozens of firefighters were called to the scene.

The roof was completely destroyed and a major retaining wall next to an alleyway sustained significant damage.

Dewsbury Auctions was a long-established family firm set up by Oscar Crow in 1947. It continued to be run by the Crow family until the business closed around almost five years ago since when the building has remained empty.