Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

firefighters came to the rescue of a three-year-old boy who got his head stuck in a metal gate.

The boy managed to get his head wedged between two metal bars while playing at home on Stoney Cross Street at Taylor Hill on Monday afternoon.

His mum tried to free him using washing up liquid but then phoned the fire brigade.

A fire service spokesman said the boy had been “really brave” as a fire crew used a special tool to force apart the bars.

“After we freed him he had a cuddle with his mum and then we showed him around the fire engine. He was stuck for about 10 minutes and was a really brave boy.”

A fire engine from Huddersfield dealt with the incident.