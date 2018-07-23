Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews worked hard for several hours in very humid conditions to bring a large grass fire under control.

Two fire engines from Dewsbury fire station were called out to land off Pavilion Court at Chickenley just before 5pm today.

A West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service spokesman said crews were still at the scene of the incident shortly before 9pm.

There were no reports of injuries or any damage to property.

Sally Mastronardi, who took photographs of the incident, praised firefighters for their hard work in bringing the flames under control.

She said: “The firefighters did an epic job in 30 degree heat dampening down the fires which were inches away from the harvest.”

The fire sent up huge plumes of black smoke which could be seen for miles around.