Firefighters used water from the Huddersfield Broad Canal to put out a woodland fire close to Leeds Road in Huddersfield.

One appliance each from Huddersfield and Rastrick Fire Stations were called to a small wooded area at the end of Sands Terrace at 9.30pm last night.

A spokesman from Rastrick Fire Station said crews spent about two hours dousing the blaze and ensuring the area was safe.

“The fire was in some green space between the train line and the canal,” he explained.

"We got the call at around 9.30pm and left at about 11.30pm.

“We used water from the canal to put it out."

Firefighters have been called out to grass and woodland fires with increasing regularity over the past two months.

Last week it was revealed that West Yorkshire crews had tackled more than 400 grass fires in four days at the end of June.