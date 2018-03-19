The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a tyre firm in Huddersfield.

Crews were called at 6.28am on Monday morning to Bridge Tyres, off Manchester Road at Longroyd Bridge, to reports of a building ablaze.

Three engines, two from Huddersfield and one from Rastrick, were sent and firefighters were able to tackle the blaze quickly.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Watch Commander Andy Wooler said: “The crews got there and there was a two storey building well alight.

“They’ve been dealing with it for almost two hours and will remain there damping down.

“Nobody was injured and we’ll have a fire investigator look around later to try to establish the cause of the fire.”

The building on fire was in Well Street behind those facing the main road, but commuters will have seen fire appliances parked near the busy junction.