Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A campervan was set alight in Batley – and firefighters say there was a risk it would spread.

Red Watch at Dewsbury Fire Station were called to Soothill in Batley at 10.20pm on Sunday night after reports of a campervan in a business compound was set on fire.

It was fully ablaze, but there was a risk of the fire spreading to the nearby building and to other vehicles parked at the site.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were needed to get closer to the blaze to fight the flames.

They were at the scene for one and a half hours tackling the fire and damping down at the industrial unit near Batley Business Park off Grange Road.

The campervan was totally destroyed but firefighters were able to prevent further fire damage.

A fire investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the fire.