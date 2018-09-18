The video will start in 8 Cancel

A farmer is counting the cost after a haystack containing around 500 bales was engulfed in flames.

Fire crews from across Huddersfield and Calderdale attended the blaze at High Wood Lane, Kirkburton on Sunday night.

Four fire engines from Huddersfield, Rastrick and Skelmanthorpe tackled the blaze which kept re-igniting.

Firefighters were called at just before midnight and Rastrick Fire Station Watch Commander Peter Bostock said the blaze continued for hours. Crews were still there on Monday afternoon.

Mr Bostock said: “Initially there were four pumps including appliances from Skelmanthorpe, Rastrick , and two from Huddersfield.”

Three large jets and one hose reel were used.

He added: “The area concerned was probably about 20 metres by 10 metres.”

It is unclear how the fire started and West Yorkshire Police said they had no log on the incident.