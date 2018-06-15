Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three hundred people were evacuated from Dewsbury Town Hall last night (Thurs) after a member of the crew overdid the hair lacquer in the men’s dressing room – and set the fire alarm off.

Firefighters were called and after the all-clear – in true showbiz tradition – the show went on.

The drama happened during a production of Sister Act, the feel-good smash hit musical based on the Whoopi Goldberg film, by Dewsbury Collegians.

Spokesman Lauren Bullers said: “It all happened at the end of Act One when we were singing Raise Your Voice when we heard the fire alarm going off and everyone had to be evacuated by our stage manager Gayna Goalby.

“The reason it went off was that someone in the men’s dressing room had overdone the hair-spray though no-one has admitted to it yet.

“Gayna spoke to the firemen and said: ‘There’s a whole load of nuns round the corner’. They drove the fire engine round and gave my mum Sarah just what she wanted on her 50th birthday – a fireman’s lift!

“It’s really bizarre. She has a ‘bit of a thing’ about firemen. But the show must go on and on we went.

“Everyone seemed to take it in their stride. You always worry that some members of the audience might use it as an opportunity but fortunately they all seemed to be enjoying it and came back.”

Trustee Malcolm Kenyon added: “I was in the foyer of Dewsbury Town Hall when it happened.

“We thought it was the smoke machine on the stage at first and someone had forgotten to isolate the detectors but it wasn’t that.

“It happened just short of an hour into the show but luckily it was a nice night and the audience were very sympathetic.”

A firefighter at Dewsbury Fire Station said: “It was a false alarm that went off in the middle of the performance at 8.30pm. We attended but there was nothing untoward.”

The show continues this evening (Fri) before its finale tomorrow.