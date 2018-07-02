Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A summer long barbecue ban at Kirklees Council’s parks and open spaces has begun today.

The emergency legal order – which allows the council to fine people who break the rule – has been arranged in the wake of a spate of grass fires across the borough.

But strangely, only councillors have been told about it, with most members of the public completely in the dark.

The emergency Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) prohibits the lighting of fires and barbecues on council owned public spaces from today (July 2) until October 1.

Breaching the PSPO over the next three months could land members of the public with a £75 fine

Clr Martyn Bolt joked: “Perhaps people are supposed to know by telepathy.”

An email sent to all 69 Kirklees councillors last week says: “The council has introduced an emergency Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to prohibit the lighting of fires and barbecues on council-owned public spaces effective from Monday, July 2, 2018 for 12 weeks until Monday October 1, 2018.

“This is due to the extended period of dry and sunny weather which increases the risk of wildfires breaking out.

“This allows the council to take enforcement action where necessary.”

Clr Bolt added: “If you’re going to ban something which may well have punitive measures attached you should tell people.”

The council has clarified that the ban does not extend to organised licensed events at its premises, such as summer fairs, carnivals and fetes.

While the prospect of a fine from the ban has not been specifically publicised, the council has been sending out advice on Twitter, Facebook and via its Kirklees Together website.

Yesterday it tweeted a message showing the remnants of a barbecue at Castle Hill, stating that barbecues were not allowed in parks or open spaces.

It has also clarified that ‘Chinese’ flying paper lanterns are also not allowed to be released from council land, such as Castle Hill.

As two major moorland fires continue at Saddleworth Moor and Winter Hill only a few miles from Kirklees, the council has also reminded people of the dangers of dropping cigarettes on the floor.

In a Twitter post it said: “Recently we’ve seen the impact of fires in the countryside, and how we can reduce the risks.

“Please don’t throw cigarettes on the ground. Not only can it cause fires and put people in danger – it’s also littering, and horrible to clean-up.”

People who go walking on the moors are being urged to be extra cautious and advised that discarded glass bottles could also cause a fire as the sun magnifies the heat through the glass.

Clr Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “As we can see with the terrible events at Saddleworth Moor just over our border, the effects of wildfire can be devastating to wildlife and the landscape.

“There is also a very real human cost to wildfire which can cause pollution to water and air, and causes further damage to the environment.

“Not to mention damage to homes and businesses. By following straightforward fire safety advice we can all make sure that our local countryside remains picture perfect for future generations.”