A village is preparing for its first ever beer festival.

And the Meltham Beer Festival will also boast a Prosecco and a gin bar too.

Organisers are tapping into local talent as the event will feature a host of local craft brewers – with more than 75% of them local.

And it’s all for four worthy local causes.

Neill Curran, organiser of the inaugural event, said: “It’s new to Meltham and we hope people will find it a fun weekend, come together and have a laugh and raise money for charity and good causes.

“I volunteered at the Meltham Memories wartime weekend last year and I wanted to do something to raise funds for them and other local causes too.

“So the event will support Meltham Memories, Meltham Wildlife Rescue, the Carlile Institute and the Tom Wroe Memorial Fund.

“It’s the first time I’ve done something like this. I’ve done plenty of practice drinking beer but never organised a beer festival,” he joked.

Organisers say 75% of the beers and craft ales served will be from within 20 miles of Meltham.

Mr Curran also said tapping into different gins would attract more people. “Gin is becoming so popular with everyone at the moment, so we hope to have about six gins – two or three of them local.

“Hoults Wine Merchants in Huddersfield are supporting us with the wine so there is plenty of variety.”

Entertainment will range from live music, with nine bands and artists booked so far, to traditional pub games such as dominoes and darts.

There will be street food including pizzas, burgers, sausages and vegetarian food.

Meltham Beer Festival takes place on the weekend of April 7 and 8 at Meltham C of E School in Holmfirth Road.

Outside marquees are booked so the event will run come rain or shine.

Tickets are £6 per session, which includes a festival beer glass, £3 in drinks tokens and a festival beer guide.

The two-day beer festival is organised by Meltham Memories, the team that organises the wartime weekend festival.

It will also support Meltham Wildlife Rescue which cares for injured animals in a bid to return them to the wild.

The Carlile Institute, on Huddersfield Road, was transformed into a community hub by villagers and continues to be a space for community groups.

And the Tom Wroe Memorial Fund was formed in memory of Meltham’s Private Tom Wroe who was killed serving his country in Afghanistan in 2012.

His parents Claire and Mick and sister Demi set up the fund as a lasting legacy.